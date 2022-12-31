Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 17

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for their second of two matchups in the 2022 regular season.

Mike McDaniel’s team has lost four straight after a five-game winning streak, and now their playoff hopes are in jeopardy. If they want to make it, they’ll have to win games without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is out due to sustaining another concussion.

For New England, they’re hanging on by a thread due to some lackluster play from their offense. Luckily, it’s been the other side of the ball that’s kept them alive through the first 16 weeks. However, with a number of injuries in their secondary, they’ll certainly be tested by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Will the Dolphins stop their skid, or will the Patriots have a chance to keep their playoff aspirations alive another week?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Patriots matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Patriots

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Patriots

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Patriots

Michael David Smith, PFT – Patriots

Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Dolphins

List

Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Patriots stack up before Week 17

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire