Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb leaves game vs. Packers
He's on the sideline after going to the locker room.
With a game-time temperature of 6 degrees, the Browns played their second-coldest game in Cleveland. Somehow, the New Orleans Saints prevailed.
For a squad like the Boston Celtics, you would be forgiven if that player wasn't immediately evident given how much retention they had of elite players throughout the 1960s and 1980s.
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead at halftime before the Steelers rallied for the win.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Merry Christmas! Here are some takeaways from the 49ers' win over the Commanders.
Brock Purdy jokingly revealed that the first touchdown pass caught by George Kittle wasn't meant for him.
The Steelers and the NFL already planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Saturday night, but last night’s game took on special meaning when Steelers legend Franco Harris died just days before. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said afterward that the game had special significance. Tomlin, who was wearing a Harris No. [more]
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
With Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears still have the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. But, the Texans' win put the Bears closer to overtaking them for the first pick in the draft.
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
After recording two sacks in the 49ers' win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nick Bosa has a new goal in mind.
The Tennessee Titans' loss to the Houston Texans guaranteed the Titans and Jaguars will play a winner-take-all game for the AFC South division title.
The Bears only get coal in their stocking after Saturday's performance vs. the Bills. Josh Schrock delivers a report card they won't want to hang on the fridge after the 35-13 loss.
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris' former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.
The Giants suffered a gut-punch loss to the Vikings on Christmas Eve, but New York's path to the postseason is no different than before the 61-yard game-winning field goal: Win one more and they’re in.
The Detroit Lions squander a golden opportunity, getting blasted 37-23 after riding high, winning six out of their last seven games.