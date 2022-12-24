Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Packers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Green Bay Packers for a Week 16 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium that will surely have postseason implications.

Mike McDaniel’s team has lost three straight after a five-game winning streak, but while they weren’t able to get a win against the Buffalo Bills last week, they did look better offensively. Going against a strong Packers defense, Tua Tagovailoa and company will have to be on their game.

Green Bay is fighting to stay in postseason contention, despite having a losing record after 15 weeks. They’re the second-rated pass defense in the NFL, which will test the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and they have a running game that can really grind out games if needed.

Will the Dolphins stop their skid, or will the Packers keep their playoff hopes alive by earning a seventh victory?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Packers matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Packers

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Dolphins

Michael David Smith, PFT – Dolphins

Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Dolphins

