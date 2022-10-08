Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Jets

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets for a Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Miami had been riding high through the first three weeks, beating the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. However, a serious injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 brought that overall feeling back down to the ground. There’s still belief that Teddy Bridgewater can lead this offense, but it’s just yet to be seen for a full game.

Robert Saleh’s team got their quarterback, Zach Wilson, back after missing the first three games of the season and he promptly help them defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Wilson being able to target guys like Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Breece Hall the Dolphins’ defense should be a little worried, especially considering they’ve been one of the worst against the pass so far this year.

Will the Jets tie Miami’s record through five games, or will the Dolphins continue to hold the top spot in the division?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Jets matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Jets

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Jets

Michael David Smith, PFT – Dolphins

Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Dolphins

