Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Jaguars in Week 6

The Dolphins travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6 to play the winless Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a brutal loss to the Buccaneers just one week ago.

Jacksonville lost a tough matchup with AFC South rival Tennessee last week, allowing Derrick Henry to run all over them to the tune of 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Will the Dolphins finally put an end to their early skid now that Tua Tagovailoa is back at quarterback? Will the Jaguars win their first game in 21 attempts?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday morning’s Dolphins-Jaguars matchup.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Jaguars

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike DiRocco, ESPN – Jaguars

Mike Florio, PFT – Jaguars

Michael David Smith, PFT – Dolphins

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Dolphins