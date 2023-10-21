Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Eagles
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are on the road again, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for their seventh game of the 2023 campaign.
Mike McDaniel’s team is coming off their fifth win of the season, as they downed the Carolina Panthers in a game in which they had to show resiliency to come back from being down 14-0.
The Eagles have been pretty dominant this season in their own right. However, they’re coming off a surprising loss to the New York Jets that saw them turn the ball over four times.
Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Eagles matchup:
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Eagles
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Eagles
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins
Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins
Mike Florio, PFT – Eagles
Chris Simms, PFT – Dolphins
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com – Dolphins
Tom Blair, NFL.com – Dolphins
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com – Eagles
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com – Eagles
Dan Parr, NFL.com – Dolphins