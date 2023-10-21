Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Eagles

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are on the road again, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for their seventh game of the 2023 campaign.

Mike McDaniel’s team is coming off their fifth win of the season, as they downed the Carolina Panthers in a game in which they had to show resiliency to come back from being down 14-0.

The Eagles have been pretty dominant this season in their own right. However, they’re coming off a surprising loss to the New York Jets that saw them turn the ball over four times.

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Eagles matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Eagles

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Eagles

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Eagles

Chris Simms, PFT – Dolphins

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com – Dolphins

Tom Blair, NFL.com – Dolphins

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com – Eagles

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com – Eagles

Dan Parr, NFL.com – Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire