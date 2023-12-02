Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Commanders
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have hit the road again, this time to play the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field for their 12th game of the 2023 campaign.
Mike McDaniel’s team has started the season 8-3, as they defeated the New York Jets last Friday. This game gives Miami a chance to win a game in December for the first time in their head coach’s tenure.
Washington is looking for answers, as they’ve dropped three straight. They have a few pieces, but they just haven’t been able to put it all together, and the sale of arguably their two best defensive players at the deadline may have put the nail in the coffin for that side of the ball.
Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Commanders matchup:
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins
Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins
Mike Florio, PFT – Dolphins
Chris Simms, PFT – Dolphins
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com – Dolphins
Tom Blair, NFL.com – Dolphins
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com – Dolphins
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com – Dolphins
Dan Parr, NFL.com – Dolphins