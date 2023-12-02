Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Commanders

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have hit the road again, this time to play the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field for their 12th game of the 2023 campaign.

Mike McDaniel’s team has started the season 8-3, as they defeated the New York Jets last Friday. This game gives Miami a chance to win a game in December for the first time in their head coach’s tenure.

Washington is looking for answers, as they’ve dropped three straight. They have a few pieces, but they just haven’t been able to put it all together, and the sale of arguably their two best defensive players at the deadline may have put the nail in the coffin for that side of the ball.

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Commanders matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Dolphins

Chris Simms, PFT – Dolphins

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com – Dolphins

Tom Blair, NFL.com – Dolphins

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com – Dolphins

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com – Dolphins

Dan Parr, NFL.com – Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire