Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Chiefs

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are on the road again, as they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany for their ninth game of the 2023 campaign.

Miami beat the New England Patriots last week to secure their season sweep of their AFC East rival. Now, they’ll have a much tougher test with Kansas City, who have the same 6-2 record as Mike McDaniel’s squad.

Ahead of the game, let’s round up expert picks for Sunday’s Week 9 battle between the Dolphins and Chiefs:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Chiefs

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Chiefs

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – Chiefs

Seth Walder, ESPN – Chiefs

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Chiefs

Chris Simms, PFT – Dolphins

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com – Dolphins

Tom Blair, NFL.com – Chiefs

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com – Dolphins

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com – Chiefs

Dan Parr, NFL.com – Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire