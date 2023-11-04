Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Chiefs
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are on the road again, as they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany for their ninth game of the 2023 campaign.
Miami beat the New England Patriots last week to secure their season sweep of their AFC East rival. Now, they’ll have a much tougher test with Kansas City, who have the same 6-2 record as Mike McDaniel’s squad.
Ahead of the game, let’s round up expert picks for Sunday’s Week 9 battle between the Dolphins and Chiefs:
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Chiefs
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Chiefs
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – Chiefs
Seth Walder, ESPN – Chiefs
Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins
Mike Florio, PFT – Chiefs
Chris Simms, PFT – Dolphins
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com – Dolphins
Tom Blair, NFL.com – Chiefs
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com – Dolphins
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com – Chiefs
Dan Parr, NFL.com – Chiefs