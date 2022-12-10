Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Chargers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins stayed on the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium for their seventh away game of the 2022 campaign.

Miami has been one of the best teams in the NFL over the first 13 weeks of the season. However, they stumbled last week, losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Miami hopes to get starting left tackle Terron Armstead back for the contest, providing Tua Tagovailoa with some protection on the left side.

The Chargers have been up-and-down this season, with their most recent contest ending in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. With injuries to key contributors like Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson and Joey Bosa, they’ve had a hard time reaching their ceiling. If they do, it’ll be a high one.

Will Mike McDaniel’s team bounce back, or will the Chargers keep their hopes of an AFC West title alive?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday night’s Dolphins-Chargers matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Chargers

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Chargers

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Dolphins

Michael David Smith, PFT – Dolphins

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Dolphins

