Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Buccaneers in Week 5
The Dolphins travel to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Miami was defeated by the previously winless Indianapolis Colts just a week ago.
Tampa Bay just squeaked out a tough win over the New England Patriots in Week 4 and are looking to get their offense back on track.
Will the Dolphins finally put it all together and play a perfect game of football to make up for their 1-3 start to the season? Will the Buccaneers get on the same page and start reaching their potential again?
Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Buccaneers
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Buccaneers
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Buccaneers
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Buccaneers
Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPN – Buccaneers
Jenna Laine, ESPN – Buccaneers
Mike Florio, PFT – Buccaneers
Michael David Smith, PFT – Buccaneers
Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Buccaneers