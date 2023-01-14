Who experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills wild-card game

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Orchard Park, New York for the second time this year to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, but, this time, it’s a one-game elimination tournament.

Mike McDaniel’s team snapped their five-game losing streak against the New York Jets to sneak into the playoffs as the seventh seed. However, their offense continues to look unimpressive with rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson under center while Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.

For Buffalo, they’ve been one of the league’s best teams this year, earning the second seed in the more competitive conference. Josh Allen and company have shown the ability to be unstoppable, at times, and their defense isn’t too far behind.

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Bills matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Bills

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Bills

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Bills

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Bills

Seth Walder, ESPN – Bills

Eric Moody, ESPN – Bills

Mike Florio, PFT – Bills

Michael David Smith, PFT – Bills

Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Bills

