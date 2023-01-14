Who experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills wild-card game
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Orchard Park, New York for the second time this year to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, but, this time, it’s a one-game elimination tournament.
Mike McDaniel’s team snapped their five-game losing streak against the New York Jets to sneak into the playoffs as the seventh seed. However, their offense continues to look unimpressive with rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson under center while Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.
For Buffalo, they’ve been one of the league’s best teams this year, earning the second seed in the more competitive conference. Josh Allen and company have shown the ability to be unstoppable, at times, and their defense isn’t too far behind.
Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Bills matchup:
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Bills
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Bills
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Bills
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Bills
Seth Walder, ESPN – Bills
Eric Moody, ESPN – Bills
Mike Florio, PFT – Bills
Michael David Smith, PFT – Bills
Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Bills
List
Dolphins 2022 regular season snap leaders at every position