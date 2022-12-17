Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills

This Saturday, the Miami Dolphins are taking a trip up north to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium for their eighth away game of the 2022 campaign.

Miami had been one of the best teams in the NFL, but they’ve slid back due to back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. Miami’s offense will need to return to their old form and do it in snowy, cold conditions.

The Bills are currently the top seed in the conference, as they have the ability to dominate on both sides of the ball. The combination of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are used to performing well in the elements, so it shouldn’t slow them down much.

Will Mike McDaniel’s team bounce back, or will the Bills secure another AFC East title?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Saturday night’s Dolphins-Bills matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Bills

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Bills

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Bills

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Bills

Seth Walder, ESPN – Bills

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Bills

Michael David Smith, PFT – Bills

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Bills

