Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bears

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Illinois to take on Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their third of four games against the NFC North in 2022.

Miami has won back-to-back since Tua Tagovailoa’s return to action, continuing their undefeated record in games that the former first-round selection has started and finished. However, they need to refrain from getting flags thrown on them as often as they have.

On the other side, Chicago made a number of trades at the deadline, bringing in wide receiver Chase Claypool and shipping out linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn. Matt Eberflus and company appear to be building to the future and looking to see growth in their young players.

Will Mike McDaniel’s team make it three in a row, or will the Bears right their ship after a tough loss last week?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Bears matchup.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Bears

Mike Florio, PFT – Dolphins

Michael David Smith, PFT – Dolphins

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Dolphins

