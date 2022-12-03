Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. 49ers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium for their sixth away game of the 2022 campaign.

Miami has been one of the best teams in the NFL over the first 12 weeks of the season. Their offense has been remarkable, while the defense has done enough to keep them in games. If Tua Tagovailoa is able to get the ball to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill they’re always going to have a chance.

The 49ers have been on a roll as well, finding themselves in the win column a lot recently. Their defense is the best in the league when it comes to scoring, so if anyone is able to defend this offense it would be them.

Will Mike McDaniel’s team earn their sixth win in a row, or will the 49ers extend their streak to five?

Here's a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon's matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – 49ers

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – 49ers

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – 49ers

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – 49ers

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – 49ers

Mike Florio, PFT – 49ers

Michael David Smith, PFT – Dolphins

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – 49ers

