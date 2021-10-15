Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Ravens?

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 2.5-point underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 of the 2021 season. The over/under is set to 50.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 50.5 points.

My score prediction for the game is a 27-21 win for the Chargers, with a combined total of 48 points. So if I was putting money behind my prediction, I’d bet the under.

As for game predictions, the majority of analysts are favoring Los Angeles.

Expert Pick Nate Davis (USA Today) Chargers Mike Jones (USA Today) Ravens Mike Clay (ESPN) Chargers Matt Bowen (ESPN) Chargers Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Chargers Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Chargers Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media) Chargers Bleacher Report Chargers

Sunday’s game will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.