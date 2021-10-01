Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Raiders?

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the 2021 season. The over/under is set to 51.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 51.5 points.

Our score prediction for the game is a 34-24 win for the Chargers, with a combined total of 58 points. So if we were putting money behind our prediction, we’d bet the over.

As for game picks, analysts are favoring Los Angeles.

Expert Pick Nate Davis (USA Today) Chargers Mike Jones (USA Today) Chargers Mike Clay (ESPN) Chargers Sporting News Raiders Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Chargers Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Chargers Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media) Raiders Bleacher Report Raiders

Monday’s game will begin at 5:25 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN.