Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Raiders?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the 2021 season. The over/under is set to 51.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 51.5 points.

Our score prediction for the game is a 34-24 win for the Chargers, with a combined total of 58 points. So if we were putting money behind our prediction, we’d bet the over.

As for game picks, analysts are favoring Los Angeles.

Expert

Pick

Nate Davis (USA Today)

Chargers

Mike Jones (USA Today)

Chargers

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Chargers

Sporting News

Raiders

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Chargers

Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)

Chargers

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media)

Raiders

Bleacher Report

Raiders

Monday’s game will begin at 5:25 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN.

Recommended Stories