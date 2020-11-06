Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Raiders?

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered a point favorite over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the 2020 regular season. The over/under is set at 51.5 points, per BetMGM.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 51.5 points.

Our official score prediction for the game is a 30-27 win for the Bolts, with a combined total of 57 points. So if we were putting money behind our prediction, we’d bet the over.

As for game picks, the majority of analysts believe Las Vegas will come out on top while some still are optimistic about Los Angeles.

Expert Pick Nate Davis (USA Today) Raiders Mike Jones (USA Today) Raiders Mike Clay (ESPN) Chargers Dan Graziano (ESPN) Raiders Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Chargers Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Raiders Frank Schwab (Yahoo Sports) Raiders Bleacher Report Chargers

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:05 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX.