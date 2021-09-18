Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Cowboys?
The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2021 season. The over/under is set to 54.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.
That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 54.5 points.
Our unofficial score prediction for the game is a 31-21 win for the Bolts, with a combined total of 52 points. So if we were putting money behind our prediction, we’d bet the under.
As for game picks, analysts are leaning towards L.A. picking up their second consecutive victory.
Expert
Pick
Nate Davis (USA Today)
Chargers
Mike Jones (USA Today)
Cowboys
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Chargers
Sporting News
Cowboys
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Chargers
Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)
Chargers
Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media)
Chargers
Bleacher Report
Chargers
Sunday’s game will begin at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.