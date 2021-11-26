Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Broncos?

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 2.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 48.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 48.5 points.

My score prediction for the game is a 24-21 win for the Chargers, with a combined total of 45 points. So if I were putting money behind my prediction, I’d bet the under.

As for game picks, analysts are favoring Los Angeles.

Expert

Pick

Nate Davis (USA Today)

Chargers

Mike Jones (USA Today)

Chargers

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Chargers

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Chargers

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Steelers

Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)

Chargers

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media)

Chargers

Bleacher Report

Chargers

Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

