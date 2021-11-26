Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Broncos?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 2.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 48.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.
That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 48.5 points.
My score prediction for the game is a 24-21 win for the Chargers, with a combined total of 45 points. So if I were putting money behind my prediction, I’d bet the under.
As for game picks, analysts are favoring Los Angeles.
Expert
Pick
Nate Davis (USA Today)
Chargers
Mike Jones (USA Today)
Chargers
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Chargers
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Chargers
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Steelers
Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)
Chargers
Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media)
Chargers
Bleacher Report
Chargers
Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.