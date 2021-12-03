Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Bengals?
The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3.5-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 49.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.
That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 49.5 points.
My score prediction for the game is a 27-21 win for the Bengals, with a combined total of 48 points. So if I were putting money behind my prediction, I’d bet the under.
As for game picks, analysts are favoring Cincinnati, with a couple taking the upset.
Expert
Pick
Nate Davis (USA Today)
Bengals
Mike Jones (USA Today)
Bengals
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Bengals
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Bengals
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Bengals
Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)
Chargers
Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media)
Chargers
Bleacher Report
Bengals
Sunday’s game will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.