Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Bengals?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3.5-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 49.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 49.5 points.

My score prediction for the game is a 27-21 win for the Bengals, with a combined total of 48 points. So if I were putting money behind my prediction, I’d bet the under.

As for game picks, analysts are favoring Cincinnati, with a couple taking the upset.

Expert

Pick

Nate Davis (USA Today)

Bengals

Mike Jones (USA Today)

Bengals

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Bengals

Matt Bowen (ESPN)

Bengals

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Bengals

Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)

Chargers

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Media)

Chargers

Bleacher Report

Bengals

Sunday’s game will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

Recommended Stories