Experts sound off on UF’s chances for prospects committing at All-American Game

Sunday marks the annual Under Armour All-American Game, where the top high school football prospects from across the country face off against each other. Florida has one commit playing in this game in five-star safety Kamari Wilson, whose decision on early signing day to ink with the Gators over the favorite in Georgia was a big win for head coach Billy Napier.

They’ll look to add another commit on Sunday, as three top prospects will be announcing their commitments during the game. Two of them, edge rusher Omari Abor and running back Jovantae Barnes, are players that UF doesn’t have much of a shot for.

But five-star linebacker Harold Perkins is an interesting case. The Gators aren’t among the finalists he will be choosing from on Sunday, but he doesn’t plan to sign until February and intends to visit Florida sometime during January.

Perkins is the top linebacker in the country and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He would naturally be a major transition class win for Napier, though the odds of UF landing his initial commitment on Sunday are low.

He has currently listed Texas, Texas A&M and LSU as his finalists, and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney expects him to ultimately pledge to the Aggies on Sunday. On3Sports agrees, and its recruiting prediction machine gives TAMU a 96.5% chance of adding Perkins to its class, with the Longhorns and Tigers sitting at 2% and 1%, respectively.

If the Gators are going to sway Perkins, who has publicly stated that he’s interested in the program, they will likely have to do it once he’s committed elsewhere during his January recruiting visit, which will likely come on Jan. 14 or 28, if it happens at all.

