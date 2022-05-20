Our experts' Premier League final day predictions: Champions, relegated and qualifying for Europe

Our experts' Premier League final day predictions - GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City head into Sunday's home clash with Aston Villa knowing there will be nothing Liverpool can do to deny them a second successive Premier League title if they win.

The Reds, who entertain Wolves, will kick off a single point adrift of Pep Guardiola's men and poised to take full advantage of any slip-up on what they hope will be a dramatic final day at the end of an intensely hard-fought race for glory.

Here, our experts predict who will be crowned champions, who will be relegated and who will qualify for Europe...

Jamie Carragher

Champions

Manchester City. Only the most optimistic Liverpool fans will bet against City beating Villa. They still have work to do but it’s hard to imagine they will not get over the line.

Manchester City's players and staff celebrate on stage in front of the fans - PA

Final Champions League qualifier

Tottenham Hotspur. I cannot see anything but a Spurs win at Norwich City. Antonio Conte has done a brilliant job to get Spurs into this position. Arsenal will have to wait.

Other Europa League qualifier

West Ham. They need a slip from Manchester United, but how many United players will be motivated at Crystal Palace? My suspicion is that West Ham want this more.

Final relegated team

Leeds United. Brentford have ended the season on form and will want to give their fans a send-off befitting a sensational campaign. Leeds needed more points going into the last day.

Jason Burt

Champions

Manchester City. I expect both teams to win their final matches. If City had been away at Aston Villa it might be a different story but they will surely get the points at the Etihad... won’t they?

Final Champions League qualifier

Tottenham. It is in Tottenham’s hands and it would be the most ‘Spursy’ thing ever for them to let it slip now. But facing Norwich City is the away fixture they would have chosen. They can even afford to draw but will win.

Antonio Conte prepares his players for one last push - GETTY IMAGES

Other Europa League qualifier

Both Manchester United and West Ham are away, with tricky games. A draw might not be enough for United - at Crystal Palace - while West Ham have to win at Brighton. There may be one final twist for United in a desperate season with West Ham pipping them.

Story continues

Final relegated team

Both Burnley and Leeds United have extremely tricky fixtures but maybe the home advantage - for Burnley against Newcastle - will be key. Plus they only have to match Leeds’ result at Brentford. Burnley to stay up.

Oliver Brown

Champions

Manchester City. While they retain an inimitable gift for self-sabotage, City have responded impeccably to their nightmare at the Bernabeu. They should dispatch Aston Villa with ease to ensure a coronation at home.

Final Champions League qualifier

Tottenham. Antonio Conte’s grumblings that he could leave in the summer seem a distant memory. Drawing the best out of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, he has also instilled in Tottenham the defensive resilience that has long eluded them.

Other Europa League qualifier

Manchester United's decision to scrap their end-of-season awards emphasises how they have simply given up on this wretched campaign. West Ham, on their visit to Brighton, have a wonderful chance to sustain European adventures for another year.

Final relegated team

Burnley. A six-year stay in the Premier League looks fated to end for Burnley. They might be a salutary example of how to survive in the face of vast sovereign wealth funds, but they will struggle to find the win they need against newly-energised, Saudi-owned Newcastle.

What's at stake on final day - game by game

By Sam Dean

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

A disastrous season for United could end on a low if they are overtaken by West Ham. United are currently in sixth, enough to guarantee a Europa League slot, but a trip to Selhurst Park will not be straightforward. If West Ham better United’s result, United will drop into seventh, and thus the Europa Conference League. For Palace there is a potential swing of five positions in the table, which could be worth more than £8m.

Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are not officially dead, although it must have felt that way after their desperate defeat by Newcastle United on Monday.

The situation is straightforward: Arsenal must defeat Everton and hope that Tottenham Hotspur lose at Norwich City.

For Everton, who have their safety guaranteed, there is little to worry about. After a joyous night on Thursday, there can be no telling what state they might be in.

Chelsea v Watford

Without doubt the least meaningful fixture of the weekend. Chelsea are third, and they will stay there as they cannot be overtaken by Tottenham Hotspur. Watford, meanwhile, are already relegated. Watford can at least look to avoid the shame of finishing last in the Premier League table, as they start the day one point clear of the similarly doomed Norwich City. Finishing 20th instead of 19th would cost Roy Hodgson’s side around £2m.

Leicester City v Southampton

It is a measure of Southampton’s poor form in recent weeks that they could yet finish below Everton this season. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have won only once in their last 12 matches. For Leicester, an inconsistent and frustrating campaign could end on a mildly high note if they overtake Wolves and move into eight place. A three-place swing is possible for the home side, which amounts to around £4m in prize money.

Brentford v Leeds United

The best of the final-day drama is likely to come at the foot of the table, where Leeds United are looking to ensure their survival at the expense of Burnley. Leeds start the day level on points with Burnley but with a significantly worse goal difference. They therefore need to better Burnley’s result, although Thomas Frank’s flexible Brentford side will not make that easy for them. Expect tension, nerves and no shortage of intense action.

Burnley v Newcastle United

If Burnley defeat Newcastle United, they stay up. That is the simple reality for Mike Jackson and his team, who will be hoping that mid-table Newcastle United are already thinking of their summer holidays. Relegation would be financially disastrous for Burnley and there is no telling what might happen to the club if they go down. For Newcastle, a five-position swing (and more than £8m in prize money) is at stake.

Manchester City v Aston Villa

The task is straightforward for City: beat Villa and they will be crowned Premier League champions again. Anything other than a victory, though, will open the door for Liverpool to overtake them on the final day of the campaign.

For Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend, there is plenty of motivation. There is also a financial incentive for his team, as they could enjoy a five-position swing in mid-table. The potential financial swing is worth more than £8m.

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

A point will do for Antonio Conte’s side, who will surely be able to easily wrap up fourth place against a Norwich City team that starts the day at the foot of the table.

Norwich have won only once since early February but they did end a five-match losing streak by claiming a draw at Wolves last week, so there is a morsel of hope for their fans (and indeed those of an Arsenal persuasion).

Brighton v West Ham United

West Ham had a wonderful time in this season’s Europa League, making it all the way to the semi-finals, and David Moyes would love another shot at the competition. As it stands they are heading for the Europa Conference League, which is still a considerable achievement for the club. If they better Manchester United’s result, they will claim sixth place. Brighton could yet experience a swing of three places on the table, worth more than £4m.

Liverpool v Wolves

All Liverpool can do is focus on themselves and win at home to Wolves. The rest depends on Manchester City, and to some extent on former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. A draw for Liverpool will not be enough, unless City somehow lose heavily at home to Gerrard’s Villa. Wolves, whose hopes of qualifying for European football are over, start the day in eighth but could fall down to 10th, at a cost of more than £4m.