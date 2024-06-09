Experts predicting Texas football to land a commitment from four-star OT John Turntine

Under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns have been near the top of the recruiting trail as they just turned in the No. 6 ranked class in 2024. As we push further into the NIL era of sports, it is an advantage that should continue to help the Longhorns.

Texas currently has the No. 12 ranked recruiting class for the 2025 cycle and is near the top of 2026 as well, but I expect to be pushing for a top-five class both years.

The Longhorns already have their eyes set on Class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle John Turntine. Turntine is the No. 3 ranked OT and No. 17 player overall in the class and it certainly does not hurt that he is a Texas native coming out of Fort Worth.

Florida State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M will be the stiffest competition in the early parts of his recruitment, however, one Texas recruiting expert predicts that the Longhorns will earn a commitment from the eventual five-star, Turntine.

Texas insider @justinwells2424 has logged an expert prediction for the Longhorns to land elite 2026 OT John Turntine🤘 Turntine ranks No. 6 NATL. (No. 3 OT) in the 2026 On300⭐️ Intel: https://t.co/r5PLKVSTkn pic.twitter.com/vL8WK3YKSl — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 7, 2024

