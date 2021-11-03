What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Navy

“These teams have been playing each other on an annual basis for almost a century. When Notre Dame is ranked and Navy is not, the Fighting Irish are 45-2, and one of those losses came in 1936.

Don’t let Navy’s record fool you, though. The Midshipmen lost by only one possession to each of Cincinnati, Houston and SMU, and aside from some fourth-quarter magic against Wisconsin, Notre Dame’s defense hasn’t been anything special this season.

Just about every week, there’s one game with a spread in the 17-21 point range that just feels way too high, and it usually ends up decided by one score. That might be the case here.”