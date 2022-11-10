What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Navy

“What an odd year for Notre Dame. Who would have thought the same team that lost at home to Marshall earlier this season would knock Clemson from the ranks of the unbeaten?

The Fighting Irish are looking a lot better, settling in with [autotag]Drew Pyne[/autotag] at quarterback and starting to take on the mentality of head coach [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag] on defense while playing steady, sound football.

Navy hasn’t been good at all this year. While there probably won’t be a ton of points scored in this one, most of them will come from the Irish. The 3-6 Midshipmen are never easy to prepare for, but Notre Dame is too good.”