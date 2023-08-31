What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State

Notre Dame and Tennessee State have not met before, but they will Saturday in the first 2023 game at Notre Dame Stadium. Some Irish fans might not be happy about the Football Championship Subdivision level coming to South Bend, but there’s nothing that can be done about that right now. The only thing fans should be focused on is the Irish improving to 2-0.

Let’s look at what some college football experts are predicting for this game:

Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire

“A matchup between two former Ohio State players as coaches, the Irish under Marcus Freeman will roll over Eddie George.”

Notre Dame 52, Tennessee State 3

Mike Organ, The Tennesseean

“Notre Dame did not turn the ball over against Navy, but TSU must find away to come up with at least two takeaways against the Fighting Irish. The Tigers defenders must take chances and try to strip the ball any chance that comes their way. If TSU is within striking distance at any point in the second half, it will be considered a huge accomplishment.”

Notre Dame 52, Tennessee State 7

David Kenyon, Bleacher Report

“Sam Hartman put together an outstanding debut, throwing four touchdowns in the victory over Navy. It’s fair to expect a similar afternoon against lower-division Tennessee State.”

Notre Dame 52, Tennessee State 7

College Football News

“It’s a huge moment for college football as Tennessee State head coach Eddie George brings an HBCU team to South Bend. It’s also Notre Dame’s first game against a team outside of the (Football Bowl Subdivision/Division I) since taking down Carnegie Tech, 16-0, in 1941. This will be competitively over fast. The Irish will push with the ground attack – the Tigers have size up front, though – Hartman will get the chances to make that second and third read, and the offense will get its work in early before the main men get pulled.”

It’s a timing game. Get Hartman and the receivers more and more on the same page – they can test some things out here – get the backups some work, and move on to the NC State gameplan.”

Notre Dame 55, Tennessee State 0

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire