What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. BYU

“It’s going to be a fun game.

Notre Dame stepped up the smack with a fun offseason ‘The Hangover’ themed video, and now it needs to back it up with a win to get the season rolling.

The 0-2 start was a killer, but win this, and with Stanford and UNLV up next the team will be on a run before dealing with Syracuse on the road and Clemson at home.

BYU needs this with Arkansas up next, but if it can win impressively and take down the Hogs in Provo, look out – it might be smooth sailing the rest of the way for an 11-1 season.

Can the BYU defense that showed up in the win over Baylor get it done against an Irish attack with two weeks off to rest up? Yeah, and this is where Hall becomes more of a national name.

Notre Dame will have its chances, but Hall will be solid on third downs with an efficient day to pull this off.”