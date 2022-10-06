What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. BYU
After a week off, Notre Dame is back in action for its annual Shamrock Series game, which is in Las Vegas this year. BYU is the school that gets to face the Irish in an event that typically goes Notre Dame’s way. Will it happen again?
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including fellow College Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
“It’s going to be a fun game.
Notre Dame stepped up the smack with a fun offseason ‘The Hangover’ themed video, and now it needs to back it up with a win to get the season rolling.
The 0-2 start was a killer, but win this, and with Stanford and UNLV up next the team will be on a run before dealing with Syracuse on the road and Clemson at home.
BYU needs this with Arkansas up next, but if it can win impressively and take down the Hogs in Provo, look out – it might be smooth sailing the rest of the way for an 11-1 season.
Can the BYU defense that showed up in the win over Baylor get it done against an Irish attack with two weeks off to rest up? Yeah, and this is where Hall becomes more of a national name.
Notre Dame will have its chances, but Hall will be solid on third downs with an efficient day to pull this off.”
CFN Experts
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: BYU
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: BYU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: BYU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com BYU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN Notre Dame
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com BYU
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com BYU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: BYU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: BYU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: BYU
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“Shamrock Series game for Irish against major college football’s other independent power.”
Morgan Moriarty, Bleacher Report
“At the beginning of the season, this one looked like it could have major playoff implications. But through five weeks of the season, this matchup has lost a lot of its luster. Notre Dame started the season 0-2, including an upset at home against Marshall, and BYU lost 41-20 to Oregon in Week 3.
Although the start for Notre Dame looked disastrous, the Fighting Irish have rebounded well in the last two weeks. ND beat Cal 24-17 at home, and went on the road to beat an undefeated UNC team 45-32. Following the Oregon loss, BYU defeated Wyoming and a 1-3 Utah State team in the last two weeks.
I think Notre Dame’s offense will be too much for this BYU defense, which allows 335.4 yards per game. Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime has rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. ND quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns in the win over North Carolina.”
Will Backus, 247Sports
“This game is the opposite of Kansas vs. TCU. BYU is more capable of putting points on the board than Notre Dame and could be aided by a fully healthy wide receiver corps.”