What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. USC

“Charles White in 1979. Carson Palmer in 2002. Tim Brown in 1986 (setting the tone for 1987). Matt Leinart in 2004. Reggie Bush in 2005. Caleb Williams in 2022. This is the game where Heismans are won.

It’s the game that cemented my vote for Manti Te’o in 2012, and should’ve won it for Anthony Davis in 1974.

Hartman might be out of the mix at the moment, but one monster performance in a win could bring him right back. Or, Williams could end the drama for the greatest individual award in sports if he can come anywhere near the 82%, 232-yard, one touchdown, no pick, three rushing score day he had in last year’s 38-27 win.

Get ready for a whole lot of ebbs and flows as Notre Dame gets off to a hot start. Williams and the USC offense will be a bit off, the Irish lines will take over, the running game will rip off big plays, and the fans in Notre Dame Stadium will be losing their minds.

And that’s when the alarm will go off. Hartman – who didn’t throw a pick all year before throwing three against Louisville – will throw two in the second half, and then …

Boom, boom, boom. Williams and USC will strike quickly, efficiently, and all of a sudden it’ll take over late in the third. Notre Dame will have a few chances, but in the final minutes, Williams will scramble on two big third down plays to keep the clock moving on the way to pulling out a thriller.”