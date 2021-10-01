What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

“The winner of this game will be the darling of the College Football Playoff prediction crowd until something else happens.

For Notre Dame, a win will get thrown in the bucket with all the big-time programs still to play and coming off the terrific win over Wisconsin in Soldier Field.

For Cincinnati, this is it. After this it’s all American Athletic Conference programs the rest of the way – style points will count here, assuming it’s a win.

The Bearcats will come out roaring. They’ll play like a rested team that’s been waiting for this chance to make a giant playoff statement, but the Irish will settle in.

Neither side will do much for the running game, but the Notre Dame defense will start to take over as the game goes on, it’ll force a key turnover – not the bazillion it got against Wisconsin, but a big one – and it’ll be just enough to be the spark to take the momentum.

Once again, it won’t be a perfect performance, but 5-0 will be 5-0.”