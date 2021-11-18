What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame has two games left in the regular season, and they figure to be pretty easy ones. The first of these contests come Saturday in its home finale against Georgia Tech. To see the Yellow Jackets win this one would be an upset unlike one the Irish have suffered in recent memory.

Let’s look at what some college football experts, including those on the Wire sites, are predicting for this game:

CFN Experts

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

” Georgia Tech had a surprisingly effective defense in September, almost beating Clemson and more than doubling up North Carolina, 45-22. But the D has been a disaster for the Ramblin’ Wreck since then, allowing at least 250 passing yards and at least 170 rushing yards to six consecutive opponents. During that same time, Notre Dame has found itself on offense, averaging 207.4 rushing yards over the past five games compared to 80.8 in the first five. Factor in a Fighting Irish defense that has held back-to-back opponents without a touchdown, and this one figures to get ugly.”

Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 10

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

“Fighting Irish have won 23 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents – not counting last season’s conference title game against Clemson.”

Notre Dame 42, Georgia Tech 20

1

1