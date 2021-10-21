What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. USC

“USC is the most mercurial team in the country. The Trojans have three wins by at least 23 points and three losses by at least 14 points, and they have oscillated between those results.

Despite a coaching change and some quarterback fluidity, USC’s offense has been pretty consistent, racking up from 408 to 494 total yards and scoring at least 26 points in each contest. It’s the defense that has been all over the map, and it’s the defense that will let them down in this rivalry game.

Notre Dame’s offense hasn’t been anything close to elite, but Kyren Williams is a mighty fine running back, Michael Mayer is a star at tight end when he’s healthy (and it looks like he’s good to go this week) and they got an extra week to try to figure out their quarterback room. They won’t drop 50 points in this one, but they’ll do enough to keep the CFP dream alive.”