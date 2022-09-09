What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Marshall

Notre Dame will have another chance get on the board for the 2022 season Saturday. Against a program like Marshall, that shouldn’t be a problem. Then again, college football has seen crazier things happen.

Let’s look at what some college football experts, including fellow College Wire sites, are predicting for this game:

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

“This week, the running game will work. Marshall’s defense might have been great against Norfolk State, but it’s not going to be that much stronger against the run after getting gouged throughout last year. The Irish offensive line will take over early, Tyler Buchner will have a nice game, and the team will sidestep this dangerous landmine on the way to the date with Cal.”

Notre Dame 38, Marshall 14

CFN Experts

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame

Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame

E, CFN Notre Dame

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Notre Dame

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Marshall

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

“Irish finally get Marcus Freeman that first victory as head coach.”

Notre Dame 31, Marshall 13

Bill Bender, Sporting News

“Marcus Freeman’s home opener should land that first victory, though Marshall impressed in their opener with a 55-3 victory against Norfolk State. The Irish will cause more problems for the Thundering Herd on defense, and the running game comes alive for the Irish at home. It’s a tight cover, but the Irish pull through.”

Notre Dame 38, Marshall 16

Morgan Moriarty, Bleacher Report

“I would not want to be facing this Notre Dame team coming off a loss. There’s no question that the Fighting Irish will be looking to win big to shake off the 21-10 defeat to Ohio State. Notre Dame has won its last 10 home openers. Marshall beat Norfolk State 55-3 last week, but the Fighting Irish will be looking to make a statement in each of their next games. ND can likely still make it into the playoff even with one loss to Ohio State, so it will try to win big moving forward.”

Notre Dame 44, Marshall 3

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire