What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame will have another chance get on the board for the 2022 season Saturday. Against a program like Marshall, that shouldn’t be a problem. Then again, college football has seen crazier things happen.
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including fellow College Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
“This week, the running game will work.
Marshall’s defense might have been great against Norfolk State, but it’s not going to be that much stronger against the run after getting gouged throughout last year.
The Irish offensive line will take over early, Tyler Buchner will have a nice game, and the team will sidestep this dangerous landmine on the way to the date with Cal.”
CFN Experts
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Notre Dame
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN Notre Dame
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame
AJ Spurr, RollTidewire.com Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Marshall
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“Irish finally get Marcus Freeman that first victory as head coach.”
Bill Bender, Sporting News
“Marcus Freeman’s home opener should land that first victory, though Marshall impressed in their opener with a 55-3 victory against Norfolk State. The Irish will cause more problems for the Thundering Herd on defense, and the running game comes alive for the Irish at home. It’s a tight cover, but the Irish pull through.”
Morgan Moriarty, Bleacher Report
“I would not want to be facing this Notre Dame team coming off a loss. There’s no question that the Fighting Irish will be looking to win big to shake off the 21-10 defeat to Ohio State.
Notre Dame has won its last 10 home openers. Marshall beat Norfolk State 55-3 last week, but the Fighting Irish will be looking to make a statement in each of their next games. ND can likely still make it into the playoff even with one loss to Ohio State, so it will try to win big moving forward.”