What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

“The Clemson defense getting two weeks off is everything.

It will take something special for the Irish to win this without running well. It’s about to have problems against the seventh-best run defense in the nation.

Give this about a half to settle in. Notre Dame has scholarship players on defense, too, and it’s going to keep the Tigers from taking over with the running game. That means it’s going to be another grind for Uiagalelei, but again, the time off will be huge.

The Clemson lines will take over in the second half.”