What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Had Notre Dame not played Ohio State to start the season, we’d be saying Clemson is providing its toughest test of 2022. It could be just as tough though since the Tigers are in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Will it be as tough as it appears to be on paper, or do we have a close thriller in store?
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including fellow College Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
“The Clemson defense getting two weeks off is everything.
It will take something special for the Irish to win this without running well. It’s about to have problems against the seventh-best run defense in the nation.
Give this about a half to settle in. Notre Dame has scholarship players on defense, too, and it’s going to keep the Tigers from taking over with the running game. That means it’s going to be another grind for Uiagalelei, but again, the time off will be huge.
The Clemson lines will take over in the second half.”
CFN Experts
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Clemson
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: Clemson
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Clemson
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Clemson*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Clemson
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN Clemson
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Clemson
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Clemson
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Clemson
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Clemson
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Clemson
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Notre Dame
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“This looked like a potentially huge game when the Tigers and Fighting Irish were preseason top-five teams. Three losses later for Notre Dame, the Irish are just trying to play spoiler against an unbeaten Clemson team that is heading for another ACC title.”
Max Escarpio, Bleacher Report
“Clemson is fresh off a bye week headed to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who have finally found some life. Notre Dame has back-to-back wins, defeating Syracuse and UNLV. This would’ve been a more favorable matchup for ND if the Tigers didn’t have two weeks to get back to the drawing board. Clemson has had two close bouts against Syracuse and Florida State in their last two games.
The Tigers are more vulnerable to an upset than their Top Five ranking would seem. With Notre Dame’s offense hitting over 40 points in two straight games, the Fighting Irish may have found the key to saving their season. They will continue their hot streak and defeat the Tigers at home.”
Jon Kinne, Athlon Sports
“The Clemson defense has some holes. The problem for Notre Dame is that it may not have the capability to exploit those flaws. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was a huge factor in the run game a few weeks ago, and other teams have hurt the Tigers with passes downfield. Those are not two areas where Pyne excels. Clemson knows ND wants to use its offensive line to move the ball on the ground, but without a true quarterback threat, the Tigers will be ready and waiting. Offensively, Clemson has been solid though not explosive this fall. That should continue again and though a very good Irish defense will test the Tigers, the visitors will score enough to grab a victory and improve to 9-0.”