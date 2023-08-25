What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Navy

Notre Dame is facing longtime rival Navy in Ireland in Week 0 of the 2023 college football season. It only makes sense that we begin our series of football Saturdays with a matchup that goes back nearly a century with only one interruption. The people of the Emerald Isle will get to see this game on their turf for the third time, so they should know what to expect by now.

Let’s look at what some college football experts are predicting for this game:

David Kenyon, Bleacher Report

Though technically a rivalry, this is a lopsided series with Notre Dame boasting a 79-31-1 all-time record. That trend will continue as the programs meet at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to kick off the 2023 season. Finally, we’ll get to see Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman lead the Fighting Irish, too.

Notre Dame 37, Navy 14

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

“Last year’s Northwestern-Nebraska game in Dublin was fun – it turned out to be the final victory in the Pat Fitzgerald era – and this should be interesting up until the Notre Dame linebackers get comfortable. That should happen about midway through the second quarter. Everyone will be waiting for Hartman to go off, but he’ll be more efficient than amazing. The Notre Dame offensive line and ground attack will set the tone – Hartman won’t have to do everything – and the defense will make up for last year’s rough second half against Navy with good, solid finish with enough third down stops to get off the field this time.”

It’s a cliché to call a game a tone-setter – especially in Week 0 on another continent, but … that’s what this will be for a somewhat underloved 2023 Irish team.”

Notre Dame 38, Navy 16

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

“Notre Dame jumped out to a 35-13 lead in last year’s win, but Navy rallied to only lose by three (35-32). However, the previous three matchups were decided by 22 points or more. The new play-callers and schemes on both sides add a little mystery to Saturday’s matchup. But even if it takes the Fighting Irish and Hartman a quarter to get on track, this team simply has too much firepower and can get enough stops to pull away in the second half.”

Notre Dame 34, Navy 17

Luke Fletcher, Saturday Blitz

“Last year’s team was good, but it didn’t have a QB as good as Hartman. The defense should be a strength, the offensive tackles are more experienced, and all the young talent should start and have a significant role. Unless Notre Dame has a historical lapse, expect this game to be over by halftime.”

Notre Dame 42, Navy 13

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

“Unlike other seasons where Notre Dame has played Navy in the middle of the year, the defense of the Fighting Irish has had all offseason to prepare for the option offense the Midshipmen will run. Plus, we are likely to see some growing pains from Navy after firing head coach Ken Nuimatalolo after last season and replacing him with defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. I don’t have much confidence that Navy can keep this within three touchdowns.”

Notre Dame 41, Navy 14

