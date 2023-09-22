What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

“Notre Dame didn’t necessarily play stall ball, but it was able to grind down the tempo, stay alive in the 2022 season-opener – it was 10-7 Irish at halftime – and kept everything in range against a superpower offense that came within a missed field goal of almost certainly winning the national title.

It’ll be relatively low scoring, but in a different way.

It won’t be a back-and-forth firefight with these two defenses, but Notre Dame has the offense to not just keep up the pace, but potentially be even more explosive and better if Ohio State’s performance last week was a mirage. But this is when the Buckeye defense will shine.

It’ll be a tough game for a while with everything settling down after a hot start for the Irish offense, and then Ohio State QB Kyle McCord will start spreading it around well, the running game will do its part, and then the chances will come.

Like last year, Notre Dame will have the lead at halftime. And like last year, Ohio State will start to push back in the second half.

It won’t be pretty, but the Buckeye defense will hold on late in a strong win.

It’ll be hardly impressive enough to assume the offense will rock going forward, but the Irish D will have something to do with that.”