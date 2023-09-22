What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is hosting Ohio State on Saturday. Does anything else need to be said? No? OK. Let’s just see who the experts think will win:
Columbus Dispatch
Bill Rabinowitz: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 27
Joey Kaufman: Notre Dame 31, Ohio State 28
Rob Oller: Notre Dame 24, Ohio State 23
Colin Gay: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 24
Mike Berardino, South Bend Tribune
“Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman finally gets the signature win of his stat-heavy career in his 50th college start.”
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“The Fighting Irish have rarely come up big in these types of games over the last couple of decades. They are 4-19 in top-10 matchups since 1994, including a 21-10 loss to the Buckeyes in Columbus last season.
But when was the last time Notre Dame had the better quarterback in one of these games? Sixth-year senior Sam Hartman might give the Irish an advantage it has rarely if ever had when taking on an elite program.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
“Notre Dame didn’t necessarily play stall ball, but it was able to grind down the tempo, stay alive in the 2022 season-opener – it was 10-7 Irish at halftime – and kept everything in range against a superpower offense that came within a missed field goal of almost certainly winning the national title.
It’ll be relatively low scoring, but in a different way.
It won’t be a back-and-forth firefight with these two defenses, but Notre Dame has the offense to not just keep up the pace, but potentially be even more explosive and better if Ohio State’s performance last week was a mirage. But this is when the Buckeye defense will shine.
It’ll be a tough game for a while with everything settling down after a hot start for the Irish offense, and then Ohio State QB Kyle McCord will start spreading it around well, the running game will do its part, and then the chances will come.
Like last year, Notre Dame will have the lead at halftime. And like last year, Ohio State will start to push back in the second half.
It won’t be pretty, but the Buckeye defense will hold on late in a strong win.
It’ll be hardly impressive enough to assume the offense will rock going forward, but the Irish D will have something to do with that.”
David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
“The fascinating part of this showdown is that Notre Dame’s offense and Ohio State’s defense – while both outstanding so far – have hardly been tested. Under the bright lights, which unit wins out? Red-zone touchdown rate is regularly a key factor in these matchups, and ND enters the contest with a scorching 86.7 clip. Notre Dame springs the upset.”
Neil Blackmon, Saturday Tradition
“This game feels like one where the team with the more experienced quarterback wins. Ohio State’s ability to generate a consistent pass rush against the Fighting Irish would concern me more if the Buckeyes had been generating more pressure this season. But Ohio State enters the game ranked 88th in havoc and 95th in sacks this season. JT Tuimoloau, a consensus preseason All-American, has zero sacks through three games. In other words, there’s nothing on film that says Ohio State will overwhelm a Notre Dame offensive line that, while better at run blocking, still features an All-American in Joe Alt protecting the blind side of their Heisman candidate quarterback.
Hartman will make a couple more plays than Ohio State’s McCord, and the Notre Dame defense will force field goals in vital situations, handing the Fighting Irish a huge win that will put them in prime position for a run at the College Football Playoff.”
Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer, 247Sports
Crawford:
“That feels like a lot of points for Ohio State on the road with Kyle McCord facing the first real test of his career. But I’m far more interested in how the Buckeyes’ defense holds up. A derided unit a year ago, Ohio State’s defense currently ranks first among all Power Five teams in yards allowed per play. Obviously, Notre Dame and Sam Hartman are a much different sort of test, which is why this game will be so telling as Ohio State prepares to enter conference play. I’m going to take the cop out pick with this one. Ohio State wins, but the Irish cover at home. … Ohio State 27, Note Dame 24.
Hummer”
“One of college football’s most efficient quarterbacks this season, Sam Hartman has a chance to take the Heisman lead with a win over the Buckeyes on Saturday in prime-time. This one’s too juicy to avoid the home underdog. Notre Dame was a home underdog in a similar spot last season against Clemson and played its best game of the season. There’s the Marcus Freeman matched up with his alma mater angle, too. Ohio State will face adversity in this one and I’m interested in seeing how the Buckeyes respond. This might be my favorite play in Week 4. … Notre Dame 31, Ohio State 24.”
