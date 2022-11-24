What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at USC

“USC put itself squarely in the playoff conversation with its big 48-45 win on the road against UCLA. But thanks to the Trojans’ loss earlier in the season to Utah, USC can’t afford to lose another game if it wants a playoff bid.

That’s why Saturday night’s game against Notre Dame is so important. The Fighting Irish are 8-3 and already have a win over a Top 5 team, upsetting Clemson three weeks ago. USC will likely be facing the toughest defense it’s seen all season. Notre Dame is a top-20 defense, and it’s given up just 17.5 points over the last four games.

This game is also an opportunity for USC QB Caleb Williams to make his case to win the Heisman Trophy. Last week against UCLA, Williams played lights out, throwing for 470 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He had a rushing touchdown, too. If Williams can put up those numbers against ND’s defense, the award could tilt even further his way.

If Notre Dame wants to upset USC, it will have to take care of the football. That might be a tough task, considering the Trojans rank first nationally in turnover margin at plus-20 and have forced 24 turnovers. ND has given up 13 turnovers on the season.

The Fighting Irish have won the last four games against USC, and if this game was in South Bend, I think ND could pull off the upset. But I think this USC team is playing some of its best football at just the right time. This should be a very good game, but I like the Trojans here.”