What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at USC
For Notre Dame, an incredible end to an up-and-down season is on the line. The Trojans have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and only a win will help that chance. Both teams have something to play for, even the stakes aren’t exactly the same for them. If you love college football, you must watch these teams battle it out in Los Angeles.
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including fellow College Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
CFN Experts
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: USC
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo, ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com: USC
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: USC
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: USC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: USC
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: USC
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com USC
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: USC
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
E, CFN NOTRE Dame
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com USC
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com USC
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: USC
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: USC
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: USC
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: USC
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“The Fighting Irish have won four straight meetings and eight of the last 11, but the stakes have not been this high for the Trojans in more than a decade. USC has dreams of a playoff spot and Heisman Trophy for star quarterback Caleb Williams. The Irish are hoping to put an exclamation point on [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag]’s first season as coach.”
Morgan Moriarty, Bleacher Report
“USC put itself squarely in the playoff conversation with its big 48-45 win on the road against UCLA. But thanks to the Trojans’ loss earlier in the season to Utah, USC can’t afford to lose another game if it wants a playoff bid.
That’s why Saturday night’s game against Notre Dame is so important. The Fighting Irish are 8-3 and already have a win over a Top 5 team, upsetting Clemson three weeks ago. USC will likely be facing the toughest defense it’s seen all season. Notre Dame is a top-20 defense, and it’s given up just 17.5 points over the last four games.
This game is also an opportunity for USC QB Caleb Williams to make his case to win the Heisman Trophy. Last week against UCLA, Williams played lights out, throwing for 470 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He had a rushing touchdown, too. If Williams can put up those numbers against ND’s defense, the award could tilt even further his way.
If Notre Dame wants to upset USC, it will have to take care of the football. That might be a tough task, considering the Trojans rank first nationally in turnover margin at plus-20 and have forced 24 turnovers. ND has given up 13 turnovers on the season.
The Fighting Irish have won the last four games against USC, and if this game was in South Bend, I think ND could pull off the upset. But I think this USC team is playing some of its best football at just the right time. This should be a very good game, but I like the Trojans here.”
Larry Rupp, FanDuel
“Notre Dame has a chance to play spoiler on Saturday in a season in which things have started to turn around. Wins over Syracuse and Clemson show that this team still rosters a core capable of beating any team. Traveling across the country to face a top-10 squad is about as tough as it gets, though.
USC has all of the momentum on it side heading into this one as a spot in the College Football Playoff is well within reach. The Trojans are led by a Heisman candidate in Williams and also boast a backfield that averages 183.3 rushing yards per game. There’s too much talent for the Fighting Irish to keep up.
The Trojans are 6-0 straight up in their last six home games and I trust them to get the job done here.”