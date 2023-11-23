What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Stanford

Notre Dame has one game left, and it’s against Stanford. There’s no telling exactly how much a win will improve the type of bowl the Irish get, but they doesn’t mean they want to win this game any less. At the very least, it will be the last game for any players who wish to opt out of the bowl game for whatever reason. So this could be the last of the 2023 Irish as we know them.

Here are some predictions for this game that have been posted by college football experts:

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

“Irish QB Sam Hartman needs three touchdown passes to pass Graham Harrell (134) for third on the major college football career list.”

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 17

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

“Stanford doesn’t score. It’s having a hard time lately coming up with a ton of points – the 33 against Washington were an aberration, and the 46 against Colorado was more about the meltdown on the other side. Yeah, the Cardinal will have a few moments when the big plays work, but a methodical day from the Irish offense will keep the points rolling. One thing, though – outside of the opener in Ireland against Navy, Notre Dame hasn’t been all that great on the road. It lost to Louisville and Clemson, gave up 24 against NC State, and needed everything to push past Duke. But…”

Notre Dame 42, Stanford 16

David Kenyon, Bleacher Report

“Notre Dame has been vulnerable outside of South Bend, but Stanford has scored more than 20 points in only two games against power-conference teams. That’s a tough sell for an upset.”

Notre Dame 31, Stanford 20

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire