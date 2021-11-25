What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Stanford

“Had this game been played back in Week 4, I would’ve been all about Stanford winning at home. At that point, the Cardinal had convincing wins at USC and at Vanderbilt while Notre Dame was sputtering through close games against Florida State and Toledo.

Smash cut to late November and Notre Dame is firing on all cylinders on offense and hasn’t allowed a touchdown in any of its last three games while Stanford is mired in a six-game losing streak that most recently includes blowouts at the hands of Oregon State and California.

David Shaw has thus far survived the all-you-can-eat buffet of pink slips handed out to coaches this fall, but another blowout loss at the end of a 3-9 campaign will likely be the final straw.”