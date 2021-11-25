What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Stanford
This weekend will be Notre Dame’s last chance to prove it belongs in the College Football Playoff. A blowout win over struggling Stanford would force the committee to really look at the Irish. Meanwhile, the Cardinal would like to have something other than their win over Oregon to hang their hats on for this season.
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including those on the Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
CFN Experts
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Stanford
Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report
“Had this game been played back in Week 4, I would’ve been all about Stanford winning at home. At that point, the Cardinal had convincing wins at USC and at Vanderbilt while Notre Dame was sputtering through close games against Florida State and Toledo.
Smash cut to late November and Notre Dame is firing on all cylinders on offense and hasn’t allowed a touchdown in any of its last three games while Stanford is mired in a six-game losing streak that most recently includes blowouts at the hands of Oregon State and California.
David Shaw has thus far survived the all-you-can-eat buffet of pink slips handed out to coaches this fall, but another blowout loss at the end of a 3-9 campaign will likely be the final straw.”
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“Cardinal (3-8) trying to avoid worst season since 2006.”
1
1