What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Ohio State

Aside from Michigan, Notre Dame is arguably the only team on Ohio State’s schedule that actually can field a roster comparable to what the Buckeyes are putting on the field.

Perhaps not at the skill positions, but in the secondary and at linebacker, and especially on the offensive line. That could be Notre Dame’s ace in the hole.

Control the tempo at the line early and stymie Ohio State’s attempt to balance its offensive attack, especially on third down, while Buchner and his receivers test OSU’s unproven defense, and the Irish can make this close early.

That said, the Buckeyes still have too potent a deep field threat behind what looks like the best receiver room in college football, with a Heisman finalist – and this year’s Heisman favorite – driving this offense.

That difference in big-play ability might be the piece of the puzzle that tips the scales over in the scarlet and gray’s favor.”