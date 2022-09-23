What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at North Carolina

“Yet another element of intrigue for this matchup: Notre Dame’s offense is averaging 1.57 points per drive this season (60th out of 65 Power 5 teams), while North Carolina’s defense is allowing 2.83 points/drive so far this season (64th out of 65 Power 5 teams). If North Carolina’s offense presents itself as a nearly irresistible force, consider the matchup on the other side of the ball as a manifestation of the stoppable force going up against the movable object.

All in all, Notre Dame began to move in the right direction last week, the offense finding a bit more structure to do its job while the defense shrugged off a dismal showing against Marshall to slow down Cal’s passing game. Continuing that progress will be crucial against an even more potent Tar Heels team that features dynamic playmakers both on the ground and through the air, but which has historically struggled to score against Notre Dame, averaging a little more than 13 points per game throughout the decades in this series. If Notre Dame is going to win this matchup, it will have to be because the defense prevents it from becoming a true barnstorming shootout.it will do so on the strength of its defense while its offense does just enough, rather than by outdueling the hosts in a barnstorming shootout.”