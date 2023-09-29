What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Duke
As disappointing as Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State was, the time to dwell on it has passed. If it hasn’t for the Irish, they’ll be in trouble against Duke, and that will mean the end of any College Football Playoff hopes. Their job is to not let that happen. If they’re mentally strong enough, they won’t.
Let’s see if any experts agree that the Irish will be able to move past their last game:
Joey Hickey, Longhorns Wire
“Mike Elko’s Duke Blue Devils have dominant defense. That much was certain after the team shut down the Clemson offense allowing 7 points. That said, Notre Dame gets right this week in a close game following the home loss to Ohio State.”
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“The Fighting Irish can’t afford a hangover Saturday from a brutal loss to Ohio State.
Nothing about this 4-0 start looks fluky for coach Mike Elko, QB Riley Leonard and the Blue Devils, who are seventh in the country in average margin of victory at 26 points per game.”
Jackson Caudell, All Yellow Jackets
“This is the big one.
Notre Dame is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to No. 4 Ohio State at the end and the Fighting Irish have to get off the mat quickly because Duke is going to be ready for them.
The Blue Devils have been flying under the radar since they beat Clemson, but they have been dominant. This is going to be a test to see if there is another level this team can hit or if they are just a nice story in the ACC. Quarterback Riley Leonard is playing well and the defense has been lights out all year.
This is likely to be a low-scoring game and I think Notre Dame has the better defense and running game, but the passing attack has to be better than it was last week against the Buckeyes.”
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
“Mike Elko’s Duke team has been very impressive, especially on defense. The Blue Devils’ home atmosphere should be charged up, but I think Sam Hartman (who lost at Duke with Wake Forest last year but did play well) will carry the Irish through a tough spot.”
David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
“Notre Dame put together a decent showing opposite Ohio State, but a couple of wasted scoring chances – something that hadn’t happened this season to that point – cost the Fighting Irish a marquee upset. That’s the exact blueprint of how Duke upended Clemson in Week 1. However, lightning will not strike twice in Durham.”
Notre Dame 27, Duke 16