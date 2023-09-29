What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Duke

“This is the big one.

Notre Dame is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to No. 4 Ohio State at the end and the Fighting Irish have to get off the mat quickly because Duke is going to be ready for them.

The Blue Devils have been flying under the radar since they beat Clemson, but they have been dominant. This is going to be a test to see if there is another level this team can hit or if they are just a nice story in the ACC. Quarterback Riley Leonard is playing well and the defense has been lights out all year.

This is likely to be a low-scoring game and I think Notre Dame has the better defense and running game, but the passing attack has to be better than it was last week against the Buckeyes.”