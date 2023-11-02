What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Clemson

What once was seen as a game with College Football Playoff implications has been relegated to an early kickoff time. For some, that means lessened interest in Notre Dame visiting Clemson. But the fact that the Irish mostly have had the upper hand on the Tigers over the past few years still makes this matchup intriguing. They really can assert their dominance in the series with a win here.

Let’s see if any experts out there think the Irish’s recent success against the Tigers will continue:

Christina Long, Greenville News

“Clemson’s defense will hold Notre Dame under its 38 point-per-game average, but the Fighting Irish will take advantage of the Tigers’ offensive struggles to beat them for a second straight year.”

Notre Dame 31, Clemson 24

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

“This season has gone sideways for coach Dabo Swinney and the tigers, who won’t reach 10 victories for the first time since 2010. Clemson’s problems can be best summed up with this: minus-3 turnover margin and 15 total giveaways, tied for 110th in the nation. the Irish ran over the Tigers last season, but they better be careful here. Clemson’s probably not as bad as that 4-4 record.”

Clemson 23, Notre Dame 18

David Kenyon, Bleacher Report

“Since the overtime loss to Florida State, Clemson has topped 20 points just once and hasn’t cracked 400 yards. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has been a consistently above-average defense and excelled in recent wins over USC and Pitt. Clemson still has plenty of talent despite its record and is at home, but trends favor ND heavily.”

Notre Dame 26, Clemson 21

Jackson Caudell, All Yellow Jackets

“Earlier in the season, this was one of the headline games that everyone was looking forward to. Now, Clemson is just trying to fight for bowl eligibility and they will have a tough fight on their hands against Notre Dame and their defense. Clemson can win this game if they can cut down on the turnovers. I think this is going to be a low-scoring game and the Fighting Irish will win. It is just hard to trust Clemson right now.”

Notre Dame 24, Clemson 20

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic

“Notre Dame’s 35-14 smackdown of Clemson in South Bend last November marked the beginning of the Tigers’ current spiral. They were 8-0 going into that game. They are 7-7 since. We know there’s still talent there, enough to take Florida State to overtime earlier this season, but they haven’t inspired confidence at any point in the last month.”

Notre Dame 21, Clemson 14

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

“I’ll be honest, I just want to see Clemson keep losing games because I want the Dabo Swinney meltdowns to get funnier with each loss. The Tigers have now lost two straight games and Dabo is more worried about Tyler from Spartanburg taking shots at him on his weekly call-in show. Dabo and Clemson have lost the plot, and a home game isn’t going to save them this week. If anything, Sam Hartman and the Fighting Irish are only going to make things worse for Clemson. Notre Dame continues their recent strong play as they win their third-straight game.”

Notre Dame 31, Clemson 21

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire