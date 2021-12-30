What the experts are predicting: Fiesta Bowl

“The first of two Big 12 representatives in marquee bowls on New Year’s Day. … OSU exorcized their demons this season by beating big brother Oklahoma during Bedlam in Stillwater. The Pokes suffered one agonizing stumble in Ames against the Cyclones by three points. Despite an impressive conference record, this team is difficult to figure out. Their nonconference slate was softer than a campaign promise, and the Cowboys survived all their cupcake competition by a combined 13 points. Offensively, they’re capable of fireworks, but more often, their defense has been the stalwart of their success. The Irish drag in a similarly unimpressive resume despite having lost only once, to playoff qualifier Cincinnati. Notre Dame is famously independent and free of poor-school problems like playing in a conference or having to regularly face good opponents or share television revenue. Even among the downtrodden ACC (where ND plays several games), their scores weren’t impressive unless it was against awful teams, and they played a few. Offensively, the Irish score more often and toss the ball with more consistency. Oklahoma State runs the ball more efficiently, but quarterback Spencer Sanders is like trying to domesticate a tiger to be a house pet: He might be an awesome companion, or he might just bite your arm clean off. The Pokes are slightly superior in scoring defense than the Irish but are leagues above in both rushing and passing defenses, even considering their superior strength of schedule rating. Marcus Freeman, the architect of the Irish’s opportunistic defense and coordinator, has been promoted to the head position in the wake of Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU. Mike Gundy aims to finally eclipse the hump that OSU has been climbing – seemingly forever – and their success will depend on the performance of Sanders. This one is anyone’s call, but I’m going to bet on coaching experience and defense and give the Pokes my nod in this game.”