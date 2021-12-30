What the experts are predicting: Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame hasn’t won a major bowl in over a quarter of a century. It can snap that skid against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. All eyes will be on Marcus Freeman in his first game as head coach of this legendary program. A victory would go a long way in giving the Irish confidence for the 2022 season.
Let’s look at what some college football experts, including those on the Wire sites, are predicting for this game:
CFN Experts
Gill Alexander, VSIN Notre Dame
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma St
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Oklahoma St
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Oklahoma St
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Oklahoma St
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Notre Dame*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Notre Dame
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Oklahoma St
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Notre Dame
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Notre Dame
Pete Fuitak, CFN
“Okay, Marcus Freeman. Let’s see how this is all going to work. Both teams were just this close to being in the College Football Playoff, but don’t expect any letdown. Freeman won’t allow it with the Irish, and Oklahoma State will try to make amends for the – let’s just call it what it was – gack in the Big 12 Championship. The Cowboys are always a tad hit-or-miss under Mike Gundy in bowl games, but that D is about to hit very, very hard.”
Oklahoma State 26, Notre Dame 20
Buck D. Elliott, Fort Worth Weekly
“The first of two Big 12 representatives in marquee bowls on New Year’s Day. … OSU exorcized their demons this season by beating big brother Oklahoma during Bedlam in Stillwater. The Pokes suffered one agonizing stumble in Ames against the Cyclones by three points. Despite an impressive conference record, this team is difficult to figure out. Their nonconference slate was softer than a campaign promise, and the Cowboys survived all their cupcake competition by a combined 13 points. Offensively, they’re capable of fireworks, but more often, their defense has been the stalwart of their success. The Irish drag in a similarly unimpressive resume despite having lost only once, to playoff qualifier Cincinnati. Notre Dame is famously independent and free of poor-school problems like playing in a conference or having to regularly face good opponents or share television revenue. Even among the downtrodden ACC (where ND plays several games), their scores weren’t impressive unless it was against awful teams, and they played a few. Offensively, the Irish score more often and toss the ball with more consistency. Oklahoma State runs the ball more efficiently, but quarterback Spencer Sanders is like trying to domesticate a tiger to be a house pet: He might be an awesome companion, or he might just bite your arm clean off. The Pokes are slightly superior in scoring defense than the Irish but are leagues above in both rushing and passing defenses, even considering their superior strength of schedule rating. Marcus Freeman, the architect of the Irish’s opportunistic defense and coordinator, has been promoted to the head position in the wake of Brian Kelly’s departure for LSU. Mike Gundy aims to finally eclipse the hump that OSU has been climbing – seemingly forever – and their success will depend on the performance of Sanders. This one is anyone’s call, but I’m going to bet on coaching experience and defense and give the Pokes my nod in this game.”
Oklahoma State 24, Notre Dame 20
Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer, 247Sports
Hummer:
“Sometimes bowl season is all about which teams enter motivated. And I think the Irish are going to play hard in Marcus Freeman’s debut as head coach. Notre Dame is dealing with a lot of transition right now – coaching shuffles and some of its best players opting out – but I also just see Notre Dame as a more balanced team. It’s a good offense with a great defense. Oklahoma State, for its part, can’t move the football consistently. … Notre Dame 24, Oklahoma State 20.”
Crawford:
“After watching Spencer Sanders throw it around to the other team too many times in the Big 12 Championship Game, I’m not confident Oklahoma State will be able to move the football as much as the Cowboys need against the Fighting Irish. This is a huge opportunity for Freeman in his first game with the official head coach title and I think Notre Dame comes with a spirited effort as a result. … Notre Dame 27, Oklahoma State 24.”
Bill Bender, Sporting News
“Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman will make his debut in a New Year’s Day Six Bowl, and this promises to be a defensive battle given that the Irish and Cowboys ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense. Notre Dame’s Jack Coan throws a game-winning TD late to seal an exciting victory against Oklahoma State, which generates enthusiasm for next year’s opener at Ohio State.”
Notre Dame 26, Oklahoma State 21
Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report
“Notre Dame’s stellar defensive play should carry over into the Fiesta Bowl.
The Irish allowed one of their final six opponents to score more than 20 points, and the defense played well in its two meetings with Top 25 teams.
Notre Dame only conceded 24 points at home to the Cincinnati Bearcats after limiting the Wisconsin Badgers to 13 points.
If the Irish boast a similar level of dominance against an Oklahoma State team with little motivation, they could cruise to the Fiesta Bowl victory and set up Freeman for an offseason of success.”
Notre Dame 27, Oklahoma State 16
