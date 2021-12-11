Experts predict who will win the 2021 Heisman Trophy

The 2021 Heisman Trophy will be presented tonight to either Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett or Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Last year, Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the coveted-award, which gave Alabama its third Heisman winner.

Young has been a young leader and has displayed consistent leadership and poise, Hutchinson has been an all-around dominant defensive figure in college football, Pickett shocked the nation with his arm strength and athletic ability and Stroud opened the season slow, but rapidly picked up steam and became one of the top fresh faces in the game.

Some experts have made their predictions before tonight’s ceremony.

Michell Burton, Bleacher Report – Bryce Young

Pete Fiutak, College Football News – Bryce Young

Marc Miceli, Sports Illustrated – Bryce Young

