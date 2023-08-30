These experts predict Texas will be in the College Football Playoffs

Expectations are mounting on Texas as it enters its final season in the Big 12. The Longhorns haven't won their conference since 2009, a season that saw their hopes of a national championship be dashed against Alabama in the BCS championship game.

But several pundits suggest that Texas, which hasn't played in a premiere bowl game since winning the Sugar Bowl against Georgia to conclude the 2018 season, say the team has the potential to win its conference. Others go as far as saying the Longhorns will be featured in the College Football Playoff, too.

Here's a look at what commentators and pundits have said prior to the start of the Longhorns' season.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's 11th-ranked Longhorns open their season on Saturday at home against Rice.

RGIII: Texas 'could contend for a national championship'

Back in April, Robert Griffin III suggested the Longhorns "could content for a national championship" after calling the team's spring game.

Just called the Texas Spring Game and Sark has this team ready to win a Big 12 Championship and contend for a National Championship. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 15, 2023

Desmond Howard picks Michigan vs. Texas CFP game

Desmond Howard is picking his alma mater Michigan to win the national championship after beating Texas, and then Alabama.

The prediction comes a year after Howard predicted Michigan, Big 12 opponent Baylor, rival Texas A&M and Pittsburgh would be amongst the final four. In the end, only the Wolverines made the CFP, losing to national runner-up TCU.

CBS analyst predicts Texas vs. Georgia CFP matchup

Over on CBS, Chip Patterson predicts the Longhorns also will qualify for CFP and Jerry Palm says they will be amongst the first two teams out. Patterson predicts No. 4 Texas will lose to No. 1 Georgia before losing to No. 2 Ohio State; Palm suggests Ohio State will be in the fourth position and Georgia first, with the Bulldogs winning another national title whereas

Tom Fornelli, who also has the Bulldogs winning the national championship, doesn't have Texas amongst his picks, but says it's possible the Longhorns show up.

"The Big 12 has a lot of good teams, but it doesn't have a great team," Fornelli wrote. "If one emerges in 2023, it will be Texas. Steve Sarkisian does not have this program close to ready to win a national title, but Texas can get to the playoff in 2023."

'Texas has top-four ceiling'

At The Athletic, no insiders suggest Longhorns will reach the CFP, but Nicole Auerbach says she was close picking Texas, going with Washington at No. 4 instead.

"The tough pick was the fourth spot, because I think Texas has a top-four ceiling … but I also believe in the Pac-12 this year and think its champion will snap the conference’s CFP drought," Auerbach wrote.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Predictions put Texas in CFP, not in college football championship