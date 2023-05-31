Experts predict the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 record
There are a ton of unanswered questions for every NFL team this time of year. With OTAs kicking off, clubs are going to start to get some answers about which young players are ready to evolve into bigger roles, which veterans may not be able to maintain their prior level of performance and which players fall somewhere else on the spectrum.
For the Dallas Cowboys, coming off of back-to-back 12 win seasons, there are questions as well. The change in offensive leadership for a team routinely atop scoring and yardage lists is a risky one. Head coach Mike McCarthy is taking over playcalling duties and now has Brian Schottenheimer as his right-hand man instead of it being Kellen Moore’s show. Dan Quinn returns for another round of leading a defense that has in turn led the league in forced turnovers two years running. So how will it all shake out in the end? Here are a slew of predictions from major outlets.
ESPN: Over 9.5 wins
Over/under: 9.5
Mike Clay’s projection: 10.7
Prediction: Over 9.5 wins (-150). QB Dak Prescott played in only 12 regular-season games last season because of injury, but Dallas still logged back-to-back 12-win regular seasons. The NFC East schedule will not be a pushover like it was last year, but the Cowboys should hit over this mark with a revamped coaching staff and roster. — Dolan
CBS Sports: 10-7
Dallas could have easily won 11 or 12 games in my projection. I still have hesitations about the offense with Mike McCarthy focusing on running the football. If everything clicks they can be dominant but dialing back the offense doesn’t feel like the move with their personnel.
PFF: Over 9.5 wins
Over/Under 9.5 win total: Over
There’s some risk here with what we saw from Dak Prescott last year, but 10 wins is still a good bet. Dallas won 12 last year and has added Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. There are several soft spots in their schedule as long as Prescott doesn’t crash. Contests against the Jets, Lions and Chargers loom large, but Dallas should get to 10 wins.
Fox Sports: 11-6
I can’t remember ever seeing a late-season stretch that looks as brutal for the Cowboys as this one does. Running from Thanksgiving until the end of the season, Dallas is slated to play four 2022 playoff teams, a Lions squad that barely missed the postseason and two division rivalry games. Obviously, we can’t predict with certainty how any of these teams will look in 2023, but playing five Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the last seven weeks of the season doesn’t sound easy. I think this roster is good enough to weather the storm and return to the postseason, but it might be a slog to the finish line. —David Helman
Sports Illustrated: 10-7
With newcomers Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys are aiming to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1996. But it won’t be easy playing in the NFC East, possibly the toughest division in the league. Besides playing the Eagles, Giants and Commanders twice, the Cowboys also have to face the Dolphins, 49ers and Bills on the road. Dallas is counting on Cooks to be a productive No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb and for Gilmore to continue his late-career resurgence as a standout cornerback. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a talented squad, but it’s going to be a tough road for them to return to the postseason.
Pro Football Network: 12-5
With newcomers Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys are aiming to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1996. But it won’t be easy playing in the NFC East, possibly the toughest division in the league. Besides playing the Eagles, Giants and Commanders twice, the Cowboys also have to face the Dolphins, 49ers and Bills on the road. Dallas is counting on Cooks to be a productive No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb and for Gilmore to continue his late-career resurgence as a standout cornerback. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a talented squad, but it’s going to be a tough road for them to return to the postseason.
Bleacher ReportL 10-7
The Dallas Cowboys should still be in the playoff mix this season, but they probably aren’t more of a Super Bowl threat than they were a year ago.
Dallas made a pair of savvy trades, bringing in receiver Stephon Gilmore and wideout Brandin Cooks to replace Anthony Brown and Noah Brown, respectively.
However, the Cowboys largely landed developmental prospects like Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker in the draft. Schoonmaker, for example, may be a year or two away from truly replacing departed tight Dalton Schultz, though he does have upside.
“Schoonmaker’s development may take time, however, just as it did in college,” Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
The Cowboys lack an established starting tight end, and 5’5″, 179-pound rookie Deuce Vaughn is not a one-for-one replacement for Ezekiel Elliott. With fellow running back Tony Pollard coming off of leg surgery, that’s a potentially big problem.
The Cowboys lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this offseason, which leaves another big question mark on offense. They also didn’t do enough to address their 22nd-ranked run defense.
With the league’s third-toughest schedule (tied)—one that includes six 2022 playoff teams on the road—Dallas is probably staring down another wild-card berth.
Cowboys Wire: 14-3