Experts predict the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 record

The Dallas Cowboys should still be in the playoff mix this season, but they probably aren’t more of a Super Bowl threat than they were a year ago.

Dallas made a pair of savvy trades, bringing in receiver Stephon Gilmore and wideout Brandin Cooks to replace Anthony Brown and Noah Brown, respectively.

However, the Cowboys largely landed developmental prospects like Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker in the draft. Schoonmaker, for example, may be a year or two away from truly replacing departed tight Dalton Schultz, though he does have upside.

“Schoonmaker’s development may take time, however, just as it did in college,” Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.

The Cowboys lack an established starting tight end, and 5’5″, 179-pound rookie Deuce Vaughn is not a one-for-one replacement for Ezekiel Elliott. With fellow running back Tony Pollard coming off of leg surgery, that’s a potentially big problem.

The Cowboys lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this offseason, which leaves another big question mark on offense. They also didn’t do enough to address their 22nd-ranked run defense.

With the league’s third-toughest schedule (tied)—one that includes six 2022 playoff teams on the road—Dallas is probably staring down another wild-card berth.