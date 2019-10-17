Experts Picks, Week 7: Bears have slight edge over Saints

On paper, it would appear that the Bears have a tall task ahead of them Sunday at Soldier Field. The New Orleans Saints are 5-1, have a fantastic cast of skill players on offense, and are entering Week 7 with one of the NFL's hottest defenses.

The Bears, on the other hand, lost in Week 5 to the Oakland Raiders and have spent the bye week rehabbing quarterback Mitch Trubisky and putting right guard Kyle Long and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on injured reserve.

Not great.

But fear not! The expert picks are rolling in, and the Bears are the preferred choice in Week 7.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 53 percent of experts polled are taking Chicago to win in a game that may not be an upset victory after all. The Bears opened the week as a 3.5-point favorite, and while the line has dipped by a 1/2 point, the game is at least expected to be close.

It's possible the Bears are the popular choice because of the injuries to Brees and running back Alvin Kamara, whose status for Week 7 is up in the air. Kamara is dealing with ankle and knee issues and is trending toward being a game-time decision. If he's forced to miss the game, Chicago's defense, which has the ability to shut down the Saints even with a healthy Kamara, will have one less (major) thing to worry about.

Kickoff between the Bears and Saints is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 21.

