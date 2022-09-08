Experts make their picks, score predictions for Alabama vs. Texas

Alabama enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season as the top-ranked team in the nation and will hit the road to travel to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns in a highly-anticipated matchup between to of the game’s biggest and most respected brands.

While Alabama is ranked No. 1, Texas is not ranked at all in the latest poll. An upset would surely put them in the rankings, and potentially playoff contention, while the remainder of Alabama’s season would likely be damage control.

However, many experts are leaning in favor of the Crimson Tide on this one. Various experts from media outlets all across the country have made their picks and score predictions.

247 Sports

Hummer and Crawford from 247Sports offer their own respective predictions, both with Alabama winning.

Hummer: 45-21, Alabama

Crawford: 49-17, Alabama

Sports Illustrated

The College Football HQ crew at Sports Illustrated made their prediction and it heavily favors the Crimson Tide

42-20, Alabama

ESPN Analyst, Bill Connelly

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes Alabama wins it be less than three touchdowns and doesn’t give up three touchdowns to the Longhorns.

39-20, Alabama

College Football News

College Football News put together an entire piece detailing why Alabama has the advantage heading into Week 2 and made a clear pic to win.

41-20, Alabama

Heartland College Sports

Bryan Clinton believes it’s Alabama all the way and it won’t be close.

51-28, Alabama

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire