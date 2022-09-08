Experts make their picks, score predictions for Alabama vs. Texas
Alabama enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season as the top-ranked team in the nation and will hit the road to travel to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns in a highly-anticipated matchup between to of the game’s biggest and most respected brands.
While Alabama is ranked No. 1, Texas is not ranked at all in the latest poll. An upset would surely put them in the rankings, and potentially playoff contention, while the remainder of Alabama’s season would likely be damage control.
However, many experts are leaning in favor of the Crimson Tide on this one. Various experts from media outlets all across the country have made their picks and score predictions.
247 Sports
Hummer and Crawford from 247Sports offer their own respective predictions, both with Alabama winning.
Hummer: 45-21, Alabama
Crawford: 49-17, Alabama
Sports Illustrated
The College Football HQ crew at Sports Illustrated made their prediction and it heavily favors the Crimson Tide
42-20, Alabama
ESPN Analyst, Bill Connelly
ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes Alabama wins it be less than three touchdowns and doesn’t give up three touchdowns to the Longhorns.
39-20, Alabama
College Football News
College Football News put together an entire piece detailing why Alabama has the advantage heading into Week 2 and made a clear pic to win.
41-20, Alabama
Heartland College Sports
Bryan Clinton believes it’s Alabama all the way and it won’t be close.
51-28, Alabama