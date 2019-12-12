Prior to the Bears' current three-game winning streak, the best-case scenario fans could've hoped for was meaningful December football.

Wish granted.

Entering Week 15's game against the Packers, Chicago is 7-6 and still alive in the NFC playoff race. Those playoff chances need some help via losses from the Vikings and Rams over the final three weeks of the regular season, but the Bears need to win-out before they can start watching the scoreboard. And if this week's collection of experts picks is any indication, scoreboard watching might never happen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to NFL Pick Watch, 93% of experts polled think the Packers are going to snag their 11th win of the season and send the Bears home for good on Sunday. It also means Green Bay would sweep the 2019 season series, giving its fanbase undeniable bragging rights and sending Bears fans hurdling into a brutal offseason.

Dating back to the 2016 season, Chicago has lost six of the last seven meetings against the Packers.

The Bears lost Week 1's matchup against Green Bay, 10-3, in a game that featured an undefined offense and a quarterback who didn't quite look like he belonged. Things have certainly changed over the last three weeks (all Bears wins), with Mitchell Trubisky being the obvious storyline.

Trubisky is riding a hot streak into Sunday's game and is fresh off his four-touchdown game (three passing, one rushing) against an above-average Cowboys defense.

Can he keep that momentum going in a do-or-die game against Chicago's most-hated rival?

The experts certainly don't think so.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Experts Picks: Ominous outlook for Bears in Week 15 vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago