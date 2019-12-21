It's one thing for a football season to go south as the Bears have experienced in 2019. At 7-7 and eliminated from 2019 playoff contention, Chicago's Super Bowl aspirations are officially dead. The reality, however, is they disappeared several weeks ago after it became blatantly obvious this team wasn't a contender.

But it's another thing altogether for the Bears to be completely and utterly disrespected because of how they've underperfomed. Sure, they haven't been great, but they aren't a league-doormat.

According to the experts polled in Week 16 by NFL Pick Watch, they might just be.

Over 100 members of football media submitted their picks for this week's action and not a single one -- literally, zero -- thinks the Bears will win.

Let's put this another way: 100% of experts polled think the Chiefs are going to win Sunday night.

One. Hundred. Percent.

Really? There's really no hope for a Mitch Trubisky miracle? A Cordarrelle Patterson special teams touchdown? A Khalil Mack strip-sack? An Allen Robinson Pro-Bowl-snub-revenge game?

When the 2019 season kicked off, Week 16's Bears-Chiefs game was circled as a potential showdown of AFC and NFC heavyweights. The battle of Patrick Mahomes vs. Level-202 Trubisky. Andy Reid vs. Matt Nagy. This was supposed to be the best game of the week.

Instead, it was nearly flexed out of Sunday Night Football and with the Bears having nothing left to play for, the Chiefs are expected to nap their way to a victory.

I'd love to say the popular opinion is wrong. I want to go out on a football island and list all the reasons why the Bears will upset Kansas City in front of a national audience. I long to shift that 100% number down to 99.(something)%.

But I can't.

The Bears don't stand a chance.

Experts Picks: No one (literally) thinks the Bears can beat the Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago